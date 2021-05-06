CIRCLEVILLE — A proposed license plate fee tax had some residents expressing concern at the City Council Public Hearing this week.
A few of residents spoke about the fee, saying they were neither for nor against the measure, but rather had concerns about bringing the fee to the table now.
Under the current proposal, the city would collect two additional $5 permissive tax fees. It would generate about $110,000 for the city to be used only for road improvements.
The fees will apply to any vehicle that has a license plate, such as a car, truck, RV or motorcycle and only applies to people who have the vehicle registered in the city.
David Crawford, council president, kicked off the hearing by giving history on the measure, stating that they originally brought it up last year but put it on hold due to the pandemic.
Tom Spring, stating that he didn’t share a particular position on the matter, presented how much more residents are paying for things, including increased income taxes and gas taxes, which generate money for the streets in addition to other increases in property tax and water bills.
“I’m a member of the city that’s of low-to-moderate income and we’re still in the grips of the pandemic even though we’re coming out of it,” he said. “I’m guessing that this community has not come back to full-speed with jobs and income.”
Spring shared opportunities the city has both taken on and forgone as income opportunity’s and encouraged council to look into things that could help offset the cost of the increase, like a city-wide trash service.
“These are just some things to think about,” Spring said.
Resident Spiro Spantithos also spoke up during the hearing and said those with more than one vehicle would pay more than people just one vehicle.
“If you have a truck for your business, you’re paying more,” he said. “You can only drive one vehicle at a time. If you got hit once per person, I’d be fine with that, but if you have multiple vehicles, you can’t drive them all at the same time, so you’re being penalized for that.”
Spantithos said the levy that was passed a few years ago is an example of how segments of the population are paying for the roads and it’s not equitable. Spantithos mentioned specifically large trucks that do more damage to the streets than passenger vehicles.
“I think what we need is something that’s spread out and covers as many people as we can that are responsible for road usage,” he said.
Echoing what Spring said, Spantithos said $10 a year might not be a big deal to most people, but it’s all the things that have now added up.
“It’s food, lumber and everything that’s hitting people now,” he said. “I don’t think it’s advantageous to hit people at this time. I think what will happen is you’ll get people who won’t register their vehicles and I think that defeats the purpose of what your intent is. We can use all the money we can get, but I think to make it more equitable is where I have my concern.
We’re expecting tax payers to tighten their belt, but I think the city should do that too,” he said. “I think that the streets need to be maintained, my street especially looks like a war zone, but we’re going to get to it eventually and I understand that.”
The measure will be on the table at the next Circleville City Council meeting where council can either vote to approve, deny, send the measure back to committee or table the ordinance. No more public comment can be heard on the topic following the public hearing.