CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council met in both Committee of the Whole and Regular Council Tuesday night to discuss several issues, including five pieces of legislation, how to best spend American Rescue Act funding and what the next steps for the strategic plan are.
Meeting in Regular Council, council unanimously approved a piece of legislation to borrow $1.5 million to pay for renovations to Ted Lewis Parks and also an ordinance to regulate the motorized scooters in order to prevent them from being used on the sidewalks.
Katie Logan Hedges, council member, explained that the scooter ordinance did not affect personal mobility devices, such as electric wheelchairs.
“The main driver of this came from the safety director to address the electric scooters to prevent them on city sidewalks and allow them on the OCU trail,” she said. “There were some questions regarding ensuring this did not make any adjustment to personal mobility scooters and there is a weight limit, so this doesn’t have any bearing on those.”
Don McIlroy, Circleville’s mayor, spoke about two men who gave out bikes to children in the community recently.
“I wanted to recognize two of our citizens, Keith Carroll and Tony Nechovski, who had something they called 'Ready to Burn Rubber' last weekend,” he said. “They gave bicycles away to young people in a drawing and sold bicycles, and the proceeds went to veterans. I think this is something that is important in this community, that people step up. They’re doing things that are important to this community…About eight young people have bicycles to ride who didn’t before, thanks to them.”
McIlroy spoke about a complaint he occasionally hears that there’s not enough for children to do.
“I took that to heart and really looked at what is available for our children to do,” he said. “I looked at what our schools have and all of the sporting events, bands and clubs they have; fall ball is beginning, we have beautiful parks. There is a lot that are young people can do. Can we do more? Absolutely. And one of the things I’ve always wanted to see and it’s something I hope you folks can help me with is a pool.”
During the Committee of the Whole meeting, council discussed how best to use the $1.5 million in funding they’ll receive over the next two years from American Rescue Act funding that has some specific uses.
“I sent a list of projects that this funding can be utilized and it’s a very narrow list we can actually spend the money on,” David Crawford, president of Circleville City Council, said. “Anything that would mitigate COVID-19 in the past, present or future. It doesn’t give us a lot of options. It also allows for the money to be spent on nonprofits who have had challenges in the past.”
After some discussion, council came up with five items that would be a priority for the funding, including the fire station doors, upgrades to the communications center, upgrades to the HVAC at Municipal Hall, supporting local charities and renovating the former utilities department building on Franklin Street next to City Hall to make it a better space since it has two huge rooms and there’s not a good safe space to work.
Crawford said the fire station doors and the communication center upgrades were in the budget but were removed and those projects were delayed.
“The American Rescue Plan allows for anything taken out of the budget due to a COVID-related mitigation issue is eligible for funding and the mayor has a good paper trail for how it was taken out of the budget,” he said. “The doors for the fire department also meet the same criteria.”
The plan is for an ordinance to be drafted ahead of the next city council meeting by City Auditor Mark Bidwell and Law Director Gary Kenworthy.
“I think there’s room for more as things go on,” Crawford said at the conclusion of the discussion.