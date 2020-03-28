CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council, with new information, has asked the city law director to draft an agreement and ordinance to sell K9 Harry to Pickaway County where he will be reunited with his former handler at the City.
A petition was circulated in the community and on social media for former Circleville Police Officer Robert Morningstar to be reunited with Harry following his resignation from the City and gaining employment with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. Council discussed the matter on Tuesday, voting down a motion to work with the County to reunite K9 Harry with Morningstar. However, new information came to light and council met in special session for about 35 minutes to discuss the matter.
Council member Katie Logan Hedges, who spearheaded the effort, said that two important things happened in the two days following the council meeting.
“The first being that council received a quote and authorized offer and that officer was given no authority by them, the second thing we found out that the training facility is able to retain a new dog and train it in a six to eight week timeframe,” she said. “That’s much sooner than we were told with a fall or winter date. It’s not as quick if we kept Harry but it’s much more reasonable.”
Hedges said she spoke with Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff about making a K9 officer available should the City need one if they agree to part with K9 Harry and mentioned how Radcliff has always said he’s “Sheriff of all of Pickaway County, including Circleville.”
Hedges told her fellow council members that the difference in cost between training a new dog and keeping Harry would be a difference of about $12,000, which is much better than previously thought.
“The two major concerns brought up were the timeframe to receive the dog and the out-of-pocket expenses that would have not been occurred by selling Harry,” she said. “I think it makes it reasonable to…enable us to reunite the dog with the Morningstar, and also fulfill the obligation of the contract.”
Council voted unanimously to forward an ordinance to allow the city law director to enter into an agreement with the Sheriff’s Office to transfer K9 Harry to the county. Council couldn’t vote on it officially Tuesday due to council rules in which a piece of legislation cannot be passed on the same night it’s introduced and in order to give the law director time to draft the agreement.
Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. to officially vote on the measure.