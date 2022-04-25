CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville’s firefighters could get a raise following City Council’s next meeting, May 3.
During a Circleville City Council Finance Committee meeting on April 19, following negotiations with the local union, the committee endorsed a pay increase for firefighters.
The increase is over three years and includes a $3 increase in wages across the board this year with an equity adjustment of an additional six percent, followed by $3 the year after with a four percent equity adjustment and a $2 increase with a two percent equity adjustment the following year, if council approves the pay hikes.
“We went into negotiations with three goals,” Valarie Dilley, HR director, said. “We wanted to be competitive with surrounding agencies; we wanted to retain our current employees and we wanted to reduce the overtime pay.”
As part of the negotiation, overtime pay is reduced from 2.1 times regular rate to 1.5, matching the rest of the city’s employees that goes into effect on Aug. 7 of this year.
“That’s consistent with every other employee in the City of Circleville,” Dilley said. “The overtime hours will not count time spent on sick leave excepted unless that sick leave is for FMLA or bereavement.”
In addition, every new employee will be required to achieve and maintain a paramedic certification.
“They are required to obtain and maintain a paramedic certification within 36 months of employment,” Dilley said.
“At the end of our negotiations, I feel we accomplished all three of our goals,” she added.
Public Safety Director Tomi Dorris said she’s spoken with Fire Chief Brian Thompson and Dilley and she too believes it’s in the best interest of the city.
“I think all three goals [Dilley] outlined have been met, and I think this is a good thing for the City of Circleville and it’s a good thing for our firefighters,” she said.
City of Circleville Auditor Mark Bidwell, when prompted by City Council, acknowledged that the increase in pay was budgeted for 2022.