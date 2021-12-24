CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council will consider a measure Tuesday to allow the city to go to the ballot and ask voters if they want the city to look into an electric aggregation supplier for all residents.
The measure was held for first reading at Tuesday’s council meeting, but was held for a second reading due to two council members being absent.
Council President David Crawford spoke about the measure Tuesday night.
“This was something discussed at the last council meeting after hearing from someone who was talking about the advantages of electric aggregation,” Crawford said.
“Following that meeting, we had a committee of the whole meeting and during that meeting, committee members were excited and unanimous in their support for such aggregation.
“This has the potential for lowering the electric prices for the City of Circleville and one of the advantages is that it’s totally optional,” Crawford added.
“If you don’t want to take part, then you don’t have to. But the first step is to put it before the residents so we can explore it further.”
Crawford said the measure had to be submitted to the Board of Elections by early February.
Brenda Fargo, a representative of NOPEC, an energy aggregation supplier, spoke before city council at that meeting earlier in December about the process and took questions.
Fargo presented council with a packet of information and spoke for about 15 minutes on the subject under new business.
“Aggregation was brought in as part of the deregulation of the electric and gas industries,” she said. “This is an opportunity for local communities to provide programs for their local businesses and communities.
“This is an opportunity for you to be proactive and assist your residents with their energy costs,” Fargo added.
Fargo went on to explain that the benefits include potential for savings due to larger buying power — using the metaphor of shopping at Sam’s Club or Costco, the ability to negotiate better terms, more options in pricing and/or green energy and protecting residents from what she called “misleading offers.”
“If you’re buying in bigger sizes, you’re getting a better deal because suppliers are more interested in getting a lot of people at low-acquisition costs,” she said.
“You’re likely to get lower costs when you pull together as a group. You can also get better terms and conditions as a group. You can go out and shop as an individual, but you don’t get a lot of say in terms and conditions and you can accept that or not, but an aggregation can negotiate and say that we don’t want a cancellation fee and go with a supplier that doesn’t have one.
“It also helps citizens avoid getting taken,” she said.
“There’s a new technique in getting people to switch; you get something and you see a great rate and it’s for six months with a gift card to sign up. If you don’t put in your phone or calendar that you have to take a look at your contract, you’ll then go month-to-month and there’s no cap to what they can charge you. You can be playing twice, three times what you should be if you’re not watching your account very carefully.”
Fargo also stated that not all residents or business would qualify under the program. Those who have already selected an alternate supplier, large businesses over usage limits and those who receive government assistance with their bills are among those who would not qualify. Otherwise, everyone would be automatically signed up unless they chose not to.
“Residents are in the program unless they choose to opt out,” Fargo said. “The reason that’s beneficial that suppliers know is that of those eligible, they’ll get 80 to 90 percent of those in the pool. That makes it attractive to them because they know they’ll have a low-acquisition cost.”
Fargo said that the measure, since it’s an auto opt-in measure, would have to go before voters and that to do so ahead of the 2022 winter season would need to be filed by Feb. 3. Should the measure pass, the city is not obligated to go through with it, but rather has the option to.
“This is something that has been done hundreds of times across the state,” she said.
“Most of them pass. It’s something to take the temperature of your community. If you’d like us to do this and see a supplier that would provide benefits to the residents and the community, you can move forward. If the voters say yes, you’re under no mandate to move forward. There are several communities that have done programs, but are no longer and there are some that have done nothing with it, even though voters said they could. You are under no obligation, even if the voters say yes. It just gives you the opportunity.”
Fargo took several questions from council, but city council made no indication as to whether or not they would pursue the matter.
Barry Keller, council member, asked who helps the city promote the measure, something Fargo said NOPEC would do in whatever capacity.
“You know your community and what works,” Fargo said. “If a community meeting works or if you want to do bill inserts, we will do that. It’s whatever you think is the best way to get information to your residents.”
President Crawford asked about the bidding process and if NOPEC would join said process.
In response, Fargo explained that NOPEC is a nonprofit council of governments and is the largest public energy aggregate in Ohio with 242 communities in 19 counties. She mentioned that the mayor of Lancaster serves on their board.
“NOPEC has already gone through the process and they have the same [Ohio Revised Code] and Sunshine Law requirements that you do,” she said. “They go out to bid and then you tuck in under that.”
Fargo was asked if NOPEC is always the lowest and best price and she said that there is no registration fee to join the group.
“No one is always cheaper and we will not always be the lowest price for many of the reasons that we’ve talked about,” she said.
“Right now, there’s a price out there for under [four cents per kilowatt hour], but there is other stuff with it. We are always in the lowest three to five percent comparing apples to apples.”