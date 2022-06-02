CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council will consider a piece of legislation that will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation to make improvements on West Main Street.
Jim Stanley, service director, said at a service committee meeting this week that ODOT wants to improve the U.S. 22 and U.S. 23 interchange and as part of that project improve the road surface and make other infrastructure improvements on that side of the city.
“From the bridge across the Scioto to where the tracks are, they’re going to not only repair roadway but redesign lanes,” Stanley said. “Island road will no longer have the ramp going across the front of it, it will terminate into Main Street. The northbound ramp will also begin at Main Street. It’ll be two separate roadways rather than it cutting across the road and into the northbound lanes of U.S. 23.”
Stanley said in addition there will be some sidewalk and other prep work on the project and the ordinance discussed allows the city to pay its 20 percent of the costs and to allow the work to take place within the city limits.
“ODOT has an 80/20 match that’s required when they work within the city limits,” Stanley said.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said the administration has been working on this project for the last eight years under the name “The Gateway Project.”
“The idea was to make this whole section a lot safer than it is right now,” McIlroy said. “As you come under the bridge on Main Street they force you into the right lane. One of the things I’ve asked them to do is move it over to the left lane so the people that are on Mound Street can see those cars better and ODOT has made that decision.”
McIlroy said the changes will be noticed mainly in the area of the Sonoco Gas Station with new curbs and designs.
“We’ll be working with Cargill to hopefully put more of a buffer on the south side,” McIlroy said.
Stanley said the plan is for ODOT to start the project in 2023.
“It’s gone through it’s second phase of drawings, which marks the end of the thinking phase and it’s going into the putting out for bid phases,” he said. “It will be bid for construction next year, early in 2023 as I understand it.”
Todd Brady asked about putting a left turn lane in the off ramp from U.S. 23 north at Main Street to allow for better traffic flow in the event of a train, letting cars turn left with no or stopped oncoming traffic.
McIlroy said city council could widen the road since the city owns the land the visitor’s center is located at the corner.