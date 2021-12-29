CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council met in special session this week and had a second reading of several pieces of legislation in order to clear the table ahead of the new session of council next year.
The plan was to pass the pieces of legislation, seven in total, but with two council members absent, the measurers were held for a third reading and will be read at a second special council meeting on Thursday evening, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers.
“With two absences tonight, we will not be able to suspend the rules to act on those pieces of legislation,” Barry Keller, council member and acting council president, said.
“We’ll need to hold a special council meeting and at that meeting, we’ll only need four people in attendance to be able to pass that legislation. If we have five, six or seven, that would be great, but we know we’ll have absences.”
Legislation relating to the purchases of a new aerial platform lift vehicle, a new vehicle for CGTV and three police cruisers were all held for a third reading.
Another measure that is on the table is to allow for the city to submit to the board of elections a question of whether or not to adopt the possibility for electricity aggregation.