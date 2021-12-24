CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council will hold a special council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. to clear the remaining legislation on the agenda before the new council takes over in 2022.
Seven pieces of legislation are on the table for second reading, following a first reading at the Dec. 21 meeting. There were only five council members present at that meeting and therefore, no measure could be passed on a first reading.
Another measure that is on the table is to allow for the city to submit to the board of elections a question of whether or not to adopt the possibility for electricity aggregation.
Legislation relating to the purchases of a new aerial platform lift vehicle, a new vehicle for CGTV and police cruisers were held for a second reading by a vote of 5-0 with Council Members Jeff Hallinin and Tom Klitzka absent from the meeting.
“Council can do two things, vote to suspend the rules, which will fail because we have two council members absent; or someone can make a motion to hold these for a second reading,” he said.
Council Members Barry Keller and Todd Brady made the motion and seconded to hold the special council meeting. The meeting will be located in council chambers at city jall in Circleville.
Also during the meeting, President David Crawford said the city is looking for applicants for various city boards and commissions, specifically the board of zoning appeals.
“Please go on to the city’s website, fill out an application and return it,” he said.
“We do have openings and if we don’t have openings now, at some point, we will. We’d love everyone to take the opportunity to serve in city government.”