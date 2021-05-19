CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Council voted to not raise license plate fees by $10 later this year at their council meeting this week.
By a 4-2 vote in each instance, council voted against two different measures that would have increased the license plate fee on registered vehicles by a total of $10. The proposed tax would have generated approximately $100,000 in funding for city streets.
Council Members Michelle Blanton, Todd Brady, Jeff Hallinin and Sheri Theis all voted against the measure. Council member Barry Keller was not present for the meeting. Both Theis and Council Member Tom Klitzka, who voted yes, hesitated before making their voice vote.
Hallinin shared his thoughts on the matter before the vote took place.
“I’ve thought about it and talked with other people and I don’t think we should move forward with another tax on people,” he said. “They voted for the taxes that they’ve gotten with the safety levies and the roads and I know I wasn’t in this spot to raise taxes even if it was $1. It’s just extra money and we know it would go to streets, but I think we need to do more to lower taxes for the citizens to bring more people to the city and bring more revenue to the city, rather than raise taxes a small amount.”
When prompted by Circleville City Council, Terry Frazier, service director, said that the city did a major upgrade to woodland drive and as part of that, had to completely re-do the pavement of the road and it's estimated that street repairs would cost about $75,000.
“One-hundred thousand dollars would let us do a couple minor streets in the city, or could contribute significantly to a larger project we have, like a large section of Bolender Pontious Road that we’re addressing now that will be very, very expensive,” he said. “Pavement is expensive; it’s not just putting down chip and seal or asphalt.”
Council, during the public hearing, heard from three individuals on the tax, including resident Spiro Spantithos. Spantithos said at the hearing that a $10 a year tax might not be a big deal to most people, but it’s all the things that have now added up.
“It’s food, lumber and everything that’s hitting people now,” he said. “I don’t think it’s advantageous to hit people at this time. I think what will happen is you’ll get people who won’t register their vehicles and I think that defeats the purpose of what your intent is. We can use all the money we can get, but I think to make it more equitable is where I have my concern.
We’re expecting tax payers to tighten their belt, but I think the city should do that too,” he said. “I think that the streets need to be maintained, my street especially looks like a war zone, but we’re going to get to it eventually and I understand that.”