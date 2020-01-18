CIRCLEVILLE — The role of government is to serve the people and in 2019 Pickaway County employees put in the work.
Pickaway County’s largest office, the Pickaway County Sheriff’ Office kept busy in 2019 with 25,283 calls for service. There was a total of 169 hang up calls, 4,224 EMS calls and 542 fire calls that came into dispatch. There were 2,543 bookings into the jail, 1,083 felony arrests and averaged 117 inmates in the jail who stayed for an average of 17 days. They also served 1,066 warrants.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said their calls will continue to increase as the county grows and adds businesses and residents.
“As the county grows, the impact that it has on our government offices grows and you can see our statistics going up,” Radcliff said. “It has an impact on the sheriff’s office and the more calls we receive the more officers are tied up on those calls. It’s a fact of life with where we’re at in terms of Franklin County and being a surrounding county and the increase in business and industry it adds to what we do every day.”
When it comes to jobs, Pickaway County’s OhioMeansJobs Center hosted 46 open interview events that led to 110 hires, had 4,606 visitors looking for assistance with their services including resume creation, job search assistance and applying for jobs and posted over 1,900 job listings.
In Pickaway County, 59 children were in foster care per month in 2019 with a total cost of $1,735,429.
The Pickaway County Engineer’s office used approximately 1,200 tons of salt on the roads, paved 7.31 miles of county road, chip-sealed 27 miles of roads, completed one total bridge replacement, four bridge decks/superstructure replacements and replaced 16 culverts.
The Pickaway County Veteran’s Service Office served local veterans in a variety of ways in 2019, including transporting 1,500 veterans to medical appointments with their seven part-time drivers and eight vehicles. PCVSO averaged 27 households a month in their grocery assistance program and an additional 13 with the aid of MilVets. The office granted $88,910.30 in emergency financial assistance to veterans and dependents. In addition for every dollar the county spends to operate the office, $63 is generated in federal funds back to Pickaway County.
“Our office continually participates in outreach events in an effort to let veterans know that our office is here to help,” Margi Pettibone, executive director, said. “For example, in 2019 at the Pickaway County Fair, in conjunction with the Fair Board, we were fundamental in the planning of the Veteran’s Day at the fair. That day included a program in which over 60 Vietnam veterans received a 50-year commemorative pin of the war from Director Ashenhurst from ODVS.”
When it comes to Pickaway County Emergency Management, there were six major weather events in 2019; The Memorial Day tornado, two flash floods, a flooding event and two straight line wind events.
“The Memorial Day tornado was the big one,” Darrin Flick, EMA Director, said. “All told, we had over 70 properties with some sort of damage (barns, fences, cars, homes) with 33 homes that were referred to FEMA for federal aid. The County EOC, although not yet fully operational, was the hub for the response and supported response and recovery operations from the night of May 27 through closing of the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center on July 10.”