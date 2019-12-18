CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners have approved the 2020 budget and will operate the general fund in the black for the eighth consecutive year.
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, said the carryover balance has grown from $2.2 million at the beginning of 2014 to finishing 2019 with around $8.7 million.
“That’s what’s allowing us to do what you’re seeing at the fairgrounds, with Pickaway County Jobs and Family relocation, roads and bridges, and on and on,” Stewart told The Circleville Herald. “I’m proud of another year of coming in on budget spending less than we have coming in.”
Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson said 2020 was a challenging year.
“We can meet that challenge and not have it be a real burden,” Henson said.
Commissioner Jay Wippel said the challenges included the 27th pay and some of the maintenance and capital requests.
“That’s why you have carryovers,” he said
Stewart said he feels like the current board of commissioners has been on the same page, which helps a lot.
“It helps a lot when it comes to spending money,” Stewart commented. “We have recovered since the recession and our economy is obviously better which means that we’re seeing more revenue than we did six, seven, eight years ago, but we’ve not arbitrarily grown every department because we’ve had the money.”
Stewart said they’ve put the extra money into capital projects.
“We’re making improvements to offices that have demonstrated a need,” he said. “If we can do a job with four people we’ll continue to do it with four people. Where there are offices that where the workload is increasing we have the funds to increase staff.”
Stewart acknowledged that the capital requests were unusually high for 2020 but most of the projects were maintenance projects.
“There’s almost nothing on there that’s on a wish list, it’s fixing things,” he said. “We’ve basically got $1 million to fix an airplane hanger damaged by a tornado and a sheriff’s office where the pipes have rotted away over 25, 30 years. We don’t have the option to say we’re not going to fix it. It’s good to be in a position to absorb $1 million of unexpected maintenance costs without it affecting any aspect of the services you provide.”
“These are not negotiable,” Henson said of the maintenance costs.
Stewart said pay increased for the county’s employees each year for the past seven years, and will increase by two percent in 2020.
“These are not Washington, D.C. bureaucrats, these are sheriff deputies, folks that work on the roads in the engineers office, and the office staff that keeps county government moving,” he said. “If you look at our budget the only major increases are reasonable raises to staff and increases in health insurance. Other than that we try to keep expenses fairly flat.”
Henson said all the elected officials have been good about watching the budget.
“They’re all running lean staffs,” Henson stated. “So when you give the staff a raise it’s a lot cheaper than hiring someone else.”
Stewart said every office will end 2019 at or under budget and it’s not like that in every county.
“Our teammates in county government are of the same belief that we are and you see it when they bring a capital request, it’s done,” Stewart concluded.