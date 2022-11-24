featured County Bar Association Supports Dog Shelter Nov 24, 2022 Nov 24, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pickaway County Bar Association recently awarded $3,600 to Pickaway County Partners for Paws to assist with animals at the Pickaway County Dog Shelter.The money was earned at the .5K Bar Run in September, where race participants started at Shifty’s Tavern and made their way for a grueling 500 meters to end at the Eagles.The Eagles added another $500 to the donation for a total of $4,100 going to Partners for Paws. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pickaway County Partners Bar Association Economics Paw Shelter Eagle Money Donation Recommended for you Load comments 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Ohio Mr. Football Finalists Announced by OPSWA OHSAA Releases Football State Semifinal Bracket Pairings OHSAA Releases Football State Semifinal Pairings Above and Beyond, Reed Celebrates 40th Year in Education Vikings' Cheerleader Cheers In Macy's Parade Trending Recipes