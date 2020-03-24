CIRCLEVILLE — While Pickaway County government is open and running, business that needs to be completed is nearly impossible since the offices will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future.
In a press release, Pickaway County Commissioners Harold “Champ” Henson, Brian Stewart and Jay Wippel made the announcement following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s “stay at home” order, which became effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday night.
“All county offices are continuing their operations to serve the needs of residents and business,” the release states. “However, all offices are now closed to the public for the protection of staff and visitors alike. In certain limited circumstances, appointments can be made for an in-person visit if necessary. The county’s website — www.pickaway.org — has been updated to include a document titled “Status of County Offices” detailing current operations, and residents are encouraged to review this document and the website for the desired office, to determine the operating procedures for each relevant office.”
Stewart said he’s been encouraged by everyone locally for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the health department is doing a great job, Berger Hospital is working well with the health department, our Emergency Management Director Darrin Flick is doing an unbelievable job and they are working every single day to look at what’s happening two, three, four weeks out not what’s happening tomorrow,” he said. “I think everyone has been surprised by how quickly it’s escalated but we’ve had a pandemic response plan in this county for the last decade. It’s nice to see, even in a strange time, people are doing what they’re suppose to.”
Stewart said he is proud of the county staff for coming together.
“People have been coming to work and folks have bought into the idea that government is suppose to be the absolute last thing to close and we’re providing essential services,” he said. “We’re going to protect our staff and protect our residents but we’re also going to work.”
Henson said that a lot of decisions that have been made not with the pandemic in mind have really shown an extra benefit in the wake of all the changes.
“In the past year there were a couple very important things and at the time we new they would be good but they’ve turned out to be divine intervention or very fortuitous,” he said. “One was hiring [Flick] and I can’t think of a better person to have for all this and the other was the merger with OhioHealth. It was a big thing at the time and nobody thought of [the pandemic] but it’s been very good for us now. I feel really good about that.”
Wippel echoed Hensons’s thoughts.
“I think another good decision was establishing the emergency operations center and establishing a physical location,” he said. “We’ve talked about it for years and years and putting it together with [Flick]’s leadership has paid dividends for us in this pandemic. If not for that we’d be operating around tables in an office or makeshift areas.”
Wippel said the county is preparing but not panicking.
“That’s the line you walk, you prepare and not panic, and I think that’s what we’ve shown in Pickaway County,” Wippel commented.
For further questions regarding Pickaway County governmental operations during the COVID-19 situation, the commissioners said to contact County Administrator April Dengler at adengler@pickawaycountyohio.gov, Emergency Management Director Darrin Flick, dflick@pickawaycountyohio.gov, and/or President of the Pickaway County Board of Commissioners Harold Henson, hhenson@pickawaycountyohio.gov. The Commissioners Office may be reached by telephone at 740-474-6093.