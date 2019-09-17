CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County has now officially opened its Emergency Operations Center, which is complete after about $44,000 in renovations.
The new Emergency Operations Center (EOC) features a desk for each entity in the event of a major emergency or disaster, backup terminals for E911, a dedicated fiber optic line and space for media, first responders and others to work out of.
Darrin Flick, Emergency Management Agency Director, said it was a place for all first responders.
“This is truly everyone’s Emergency Operations Center and I hope we never have to use it for its intended purpose,” Flick said. “It’s certainly a place to come to plan, be prepared and do things to help if anything bad happens.”
Flick said they’re already planning on making the Center available for the Pumpkin Show and will do so for other events in the future.
“It’s just as much yours as it is mine, I’m just the caretaker,” he said. “Everyone has a place and name tag incase something happens.”
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, talked about the journey and effort it took to make the Center happen.
“We’ve had an EMA department for a lot of years and we think we’ve got a great department,” Stewart remarked. “This is something we’ve talked about for a long time but like with other projects you sometimes don’t get them done until you get someone that takes ownership and makes it their own and figures out the answers to questions we don’t know how to ask. For us that’s been Flick, and we’re so glad to have him in the county.
Stewart echoed what Flick said in that the EOC belongs to not just the county but to any entity that needs it.
“We want this to be available to anyone to enhance what you’re doing to keep people safe across the county,” he said.
Flick gave a tour of the facility to elected officials, first responders and other agencies that would need to use it in the event of an emergency and highlighted some of its features. Of the approximately $44,000 in renovations, the state covered about $20,000 through grants.
“The main emergency operations floor is where the planning and functions would happen in an emergency,” he said. “Every county agency has a desk if something happens. You’ve got everyone from the health department to the schools, animal control, HAZMAT, fire and EMS and public utilities. Everyone has a space.”
Flick, said there were redundancies in communications, security for the building and the ability to run E911 if something were to happen.
“If something were to happen anywhere we could route calls down here and do here what they do at the 911 center,” he said. “We have a full whole house generator so that if the power goes out we can run everything off that generator.”
Flick said the Center had “robust capability.”
“It not only has the technical capabilities but it also gives you the place to come in and operate as a staff,” he said.
Flick said they plan to use the space to hold exercises to keep the readiness up in the event of an emergency.
“Our intent as we’re refining our procedures, policies and updating our plans I want to try to get the county offices in and host a disaster lunch a couple times a year and talk about how we’d respond a couple times a year,” he said.