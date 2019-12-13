CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County’s employees stepped up once again with donations for Toys for Tots.
Jenny Griffin, office manager at the Pickaway County Engineer’s office and organizer of the event, said it’s always nice to be able to help those less fortunate and to try to provide children with a great holiday that otherwise might not have one. This is the sixth year county employees have participated in the yearly tradition to donate toys to Pickaway County Community Action’s (PICCA) program.
“I was so impressed with the employees this year, most of the boxes we picked up were completely full and there were toys near them in bags on the floor,” Griffin said.
In total about 15 of the county’s offices participated this year keeping bins in their office and accepting toys from the community and their employees, Griffin said.
“There were so many people who donated,” she said. “The bike came from an employee that called and said ‘hey I have this bike can I bring it out,’ That’s the best thing about this is that everyone’s so generous and so willing to give a little bit extra to make another family in need a little more jolly. This is so amazing to me.”
Griffin said throughout the year there have been donated funds that were compiled and used to purchase additional toys that were delivered to PICCA Thursday afternoon.
“Part of the money came from a county luncheon in the summer and Commissioner Champ Henson takes all the leftover corn and sells it,” she said. “He donates the money to purchase gifts. It’s been awesome to see people who have a little extra instead of asking for change say to just give it to Toys for Tots.”
Pickaway County Community Action’s (PICCA) Toys for Tots toy distribution began this week and will run through Dec. 23, with the exception of Fridays.
Last year 1,149 children were presented with toys as a part of the program. The Toys for Tots program costs about $50,000 to $60,000 per year; depending on how many children sign up and donations, the program spends about $50 per child.
To signup, parents or guardians need to stop in the office located at 435 E. Ohio Street between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with documentation on the ages of the child or children and proof of income for the last 30 days. Children 14 years old or younger qualify for the program.