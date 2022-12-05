Jenny Griffin, office manager at the Pickaway County Engineer's Office, Becky Hammond, PICCA executive director and Fallon Kingery, community services director unload the toys from the back of the county truck into the distribution center for Toys for Tots.
CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County government employees have once again stepped up to provide toys to kids in need, partnering for a donation to Pickaway County Community Action's annual Toys for Tots Program.
Now in it's seventh year in a row, the program gathers toys from boxes in several of Pickaway County's governmental offices and leads to one nearly full county truck that brings them to Pickaway in early December to help refill the stocks during the annual program.
Registrations for Toys for Tots are still ongoing.
Matthias Rickerd, organizer, said Toys for Tots has some changes for this year including increased eligibility requirements. People now up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level qualify, meaning if a household of 4 brings in less than $4,625 per month, they qualify and can receive toys for every child in the home.
“It’s open Tuesdays and Thursdays this year,” he said. “We’re asking people this year make an appointment or go online to the website to fill out an application.”
Rickerd said they have seen an increase in people signing up this year.
“It’s going pretty well and is working the same as last year,” he said. “We have that book of toys they can look through and pick out what they way. It seems to be getting busier this year. We’ve definitely gotten more calls than usual and people are asking about it quite a year so I think the need is a little bit up than it has been in previous years. I’m expecting we’re going to be pretty busy all the way through December.”
To sign up for Toys for Tots contact PICCA at 740-477-1655. More info for toys for tots is also available online at picca.info/toys.