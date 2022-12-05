Toy Donation

Jenny Griffin, office manager at the Pickaway County Engineer's Office, Becky Hammond, PICCA executive director and Fallon Kingery, community services director unload the toys from the back of the county truck into the distribution center for Toys for Tots.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County government employees have once again stepped up to provide toys to kids in need, partnering for a donation to Pickaway County Community Action's annual Toys for Tots Program.


