CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County has upgraded its emergency alert system and safety leaders are urging the public to sign up.
Last month the Pickaway County Commissioners approved the purchase of Nixle 360, a paid version of software the county has used for a number of years. The software allows county leadership to send out emergency alerts to the public in the event of inclement weather, school and road closures, disasters and other advisory messages.
“We will now have the ability to push information via text, email, voice and social media that can be geo-targeted to specific residents based on their location,” Darrin Flick, Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency Director said. “Additionally, we will have the capability to send messages via the government’s wireless emergency alerts system, Emergency Alert System, and automatic dissemination of National Weather Service alerts, a capability that we have not previously had.”
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, said the commissioners were pleased to be able to bring the paid service to the county.
“We went ahead and made this appropriation because we wanted it to be ready for Pumpkin Show and it was,” Stewart told The Circleville Herald. “I think this is a great additional tool for not just our office but for other agencies who can use it to inform their constituencies.”
Flick encouraged community members to sign up, even if they are already signed up, so they can ensure that they’ll receive all of the appropriate alerts.
“A lot of people signed up under a keyword and when they did they didn’t have to put in their zip code and we didn’t have to use the geo location if we didn’t have their zip code or address,” Flick remarked. “They don’t have to reregister but it would be better if they did.”
Flick said the tornados earlier this year “energized” his office to make the decision to begin using the paid Nixle alert system.
“When you’re sleeping at night with the air conditioner on you may not hear the sirens,” Flick added. “Being able to alert people multiple ways is safer.”
Flick said in addition to county offices, local municipalities will also be able to use the system and his office is working on reaching out to all the entities to bring them on board.
“The goal is to make it as synchronized across the county with everyone, villages, the city and the schools,” he continued. “It’s going to take a while to get everyone up to speed and to have all the governments using it so people get use to the same type of messaging and look of the message.”
Stewart said Flick has done a great job of putting this together and said this is one example of local government collaboration.
“This is a project that started at the Sheriff’s Office and other villages and now we’ll be able to enhance that to benefit all the residents countywide,” he stated.
Stewart said the commissioners were able to make the purchase, as they’ve done with other funding requests from the county’s department, due to the carryover balance and budget management.
“We are anticipating we’ll end with roughly $8.8 million as a carryover balance and that’s the highest we’ll ever have,” Stewart said. “I think you’ll see being on such strong ground financially allows us to tackle things like this that we didn’t budget for at the beginning of the year.”
To sign up, residents need to only text their zip code to 888777 or to sign up through the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office website at www.pickawaysheriff.com or the emergency management agencies webpage at https://pickaway.org/offices/emergency/index.html.
Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation text to their mobile device. Residents may also customize their alert settings by going to https://local.nixle.com/register/ and creating a User Profile. By inputting your address, you can receive more location specific information during an incident.
Flick said the service is secure, reliable and easy to use for the county. They won’t be using the information for anything other than the alerts and the information won’t be released to any third party.
“We are very excited for everyone to experience it for themselves,” he concluded.