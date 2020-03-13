PICKAWAY COUNTY — The message from Pickaway County leadership is that they’re monitoring the COVID-19 situation and that the government remains open and operating as normally.
The Pickaway County Commissioners met in an emergency meeting Friday morning and discussed plans to address how Pickaway County government would react to COVID-19 infections including if, when and how county offices would reduce staff or close if needed.
“We’re drilling down on how to continue to provide county services in a way that is most effective but that also keeps the health of the public in mind and the well being of our county employees in mind,” Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, said. “We’re still accountable to the public even in difficult times like this.”
Stewart said the department heads and elected officials of the county would gather to further discuss the situation.
“We’re going to really share more information and game plan out what the next few weeks look like for county government,” Stewart said.
Harold “Champ” Henson, commissioner, said they’ll continue to monitor the situation. The commissioners plan to meet on the subject on Fridays at 10 a.m. moving forward.
“We’re doing our due diligence and as things evolve so will we,” Henson said.
“We’ve given guidance and shared with other offices that just like at the state level, county government is open,” Stewart said. “Individually elected officials have the discretion to set their hours and staff levels as those officials see fit. Tuesday we will be talking about that. I do think we have some expectations about what those minimum levels should be.”
Darrin Flick, emergency management coordinator, said these meetings and the plans are important for the county.
“This is exactly what we need to be doing, having open lines of communication between all the county entities,” Flick stated. “I truly appreciate the leadership of the commissioners and their interest in doing what needs to be done to not only secure the safety of not only the public but our employees. It’s been a really good working relationship and I think we’re well postured to handle anything that comes our way.”
The Pickaway County Health Department has issued an update from Medical Director and acting Health Commissioner Dr. Donald Fouts, in which Fouts urged people to wash hands and provided two places where people can go for regular updates and information. Those locations are the Ohio Department of Health at coronavirus.ohio.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.thm for the Centers for Disease Control.
“We ask that residents of the county take the recommended precautions to prevent infection including washing hands frequently, the use of hand sanitizer greater than 60 percent alcohol, avoid touching your face, avoid others that are ill; if possible, staying home if you’re sick, cough etiquette and social distancing,” Fouts said.
* * *
Message from the Pickaway County Commissioners:
Pickaway County has been preparing for months for the potential spread of COVID-19 and is carrying out previously adopted response plans developed by the Pickaway County General Health (PCGHD), the Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), and the Board of Commissioners.
These entities are meeting daily and coordinating with all relevant authorities at the federal, state, and local level, to ensure that Pickaway County is responding to COVID-19 in a manner which protects the health of our residents while continuing to fulfill our governmental responsibilities.
The Board of Commissioners is encouraged by the work done thus far and wishes to make the public, and our partners in local government, aware of certain other actions being taken.
Consistent with Governor DeWine’s guidance to date, Pickaway County government offices remain open for business, and essential government services will continue to be provided. That said, each individual elected office holder has the discretion to alter or limit hours of operation, and staffing levels, as they see fit. For those employees who can effectively work from home, the county’s Information Technology (IT) has taken steps to allow that to occur.
Existing leave policies remain in effect, and appointing authorities may approve the use of comp time, sick leave, vacation, and/or unpaid leave as they deem appropriate. The county’s maintenance department is increasing the cleaning services provided in every county building to help combat the potential spread of the virus.
A sign-in sheet has been placed at the security desk of the courthouse so that we can better determine whether visitors have come into contact with COVID-19. Non-essential travel by county employees is discouraged.
While county offices remain open, we do encourage residents to defer non-essential visits to county offices whenever possible. Each office has an online presence and can conduct substantial business by telephone and e-mail. If a visit is necessary, however, we are working to keep visitors, and county employees, safe.
In addition to steps described above, everyone should follow the protocols for handwashing and minimizing physical contact which can help prevent the spread of the virus.
The Board of Commissioners will be meeting with county office holders and department heads on Tuesday, March 17 to discuss other aspects of the county’s response to COVID-19 in greater detail. This situation is obviously changing rapidly, and the Board of Commissioners will continue to evaluate the county’s response as those changes occur.
This is a difficult time, but we are confident that by working together, communicating openly and honestly, and remaining focused on effective prevention strategies, Pickaway County will meet this challenge.
For further questions regarding Pickaway County governmental operations during the COVID-19 situation, please contact County Administrator April Dengler at adengler@pickawaycountyohio.gov, Emergency Management Director Darrin Flick, dflick@pickawaycountyohio.gov, and/or President of the Pickaway County Board of Commissioners Harold Henson, hhenson@pickawaycountyohio.gov. The Commissioners office may be reached by telephone at 740-474-6093.
Commissioners Harold Henson, Jay Wippel, Brian Stewart