CIRCLEVILLE — Looking ahead to the future the Pickaway County Commissioners are considering two tools to add to the economic development toolbox.
During their meeting Thursday, the Commissioners heard form Ryan Scribner, Economic Development Director for Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3), Pickaway County’s Economic Development Entity, on potentially creating a Port Authority and a Transportation Improvement District (TID).
Scribner said there are 60 or so port authorities across the state including the Franklin County Finance Authority, who the county has worked with before on a deal that was completed and another that was not, mostly due to things the county couldn’t control.
“The more I’ve thought about it, looked at it and seen how it can and cannot work in other communities with the volume and scale of development we have in front of us, I’m not sure why we don’t have that tool in our own toolbox,” Scribner commented.
Scribner noted there are powers that port authorities have that organizations like P3 don’t have including the ability to own property and help with financing of development projects.
He added that there are some concerns on creating the port authority including disrupting the current and highly successful model in addition to creating extra competition for projects.
“We have had a great model here for close to 15 years that’s efficient, lean, coordinated, collaborative and isn’t diluted by vision or by resources or funding,” he continued. “If we stand up a new entity, if we’re not cautious or careful, it could do just that.”
Scribner said any local government can create a port authority and that he suggested it’s done at the county level. The board that is created is done so by the entity that creates it, in this potential case, the Commissioners. Scribner explained that more research would need to be done and potentially involve a legal decision or opinion as to whether P3 can serve in that role or if the two organizations must be separate, among other potential configurations.
“I believe there’s a wide variety of what the Ohio Revised Code speaks to for who serves on the board, it’s only clear who appoints the board,” Scribner said. “I think our logical next step is to engage in some legal help.”
Scribner said the port authority could be a high level tool to advance the goals in the area of community and economic development.
“I know there are some examples of where it doesn’t work well and they have a development office and a port authority and there is dysfunction,” he added.
“I’m not doing my job if I don’t make the case of a way that enhances, leverages and builds on an existing model that’s worked on a high level for a long time,” he stated.
All three Commissioners expressed an interest in continuing to look into the matter further wanting to keep in mind the thought that the creation of a new entity could disrupt the current model that the county has.
“I’m open to continuing to look at it,” Brian Stewart, Commissioner, said. “My qualms are not how we would use it but that it’s morphed into another way of doing things. Some port authorities have become private real estate companies. Like a lot of things in the development world so long as a competitor has it, we need to use it.”
When it comes to the TID, Scribner said it is something that makes sense but also doesn’t have the same concerns.
“It’s a great structure to provide for some local strategic planning and thought into our transportation infrastructure and it’s a means by which to get some money from the state to help do that,” he said.
The Ohio Department of Transportation gave $4.5 million to local TIDs in 2019, according to Scribner.
“It’s not a huge amount of money when it comes to roadwork, but it’s in $250,000 increments and I’ve had people tell me that they’d like me to set up a TID so they can give us some of that money,” Scribner continued. “We’ve got other revenue streams up there so why not take advantage of a little bit more but provide us the structure to think a little bit more collectively and creatively where are priorities and to do it locally.”
Scribner said creating a TID would be a legislative process but it is worth it.
“I don’t know why we wouldn’t have one in Pickaway County,” he said. “It’s 100 percent a locally driven, organized and run entity.”
After the meeting, Scribner told The Circleville Herald that both initiatives are currently in the very early stages and neither are done deals yet.
“We are very early in the process of exploring these new tools; it’s not a forgone conclusion that the county or P3 will move forward with them,” Scribner concluded.