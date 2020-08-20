CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners and Treasurer Ellery Elick further discussed the potential move of the treasurer’s office from the Pickaway County Courthouse to the service center located on Island Road.
Elick presented tentative plans to the commissioners to make the space work best for his office, which included moving walls around to suit the required counter space and space for their tax collection and payment receipt system. In addition, the potential for a drive-thru to pay taxes is also part of this plan.
In addition to the treasurer’s office, the plans call for the recorder’s office and the auditor’s office to move to the location, as well and all three offices would use the space formerly occupied by Jobs and Family Service that now is in use by Solid Waste and the Parks District.
April Dengler, Pickaway County Administrator, told Elick they were working on getting estimates for both the renovation inside the building and to put in a drive-thru system. The idea is that the drive-thru system would limit foot traffic inside while also providing better and easier access to pay taxes for people who have trouble getting around.
Elick said he is asking for the renovations to accommodate a large workstation that holds the system for processing taxes, which sees a lot of foot traffic currently.
“I thought this would be a good compromise because I thought if I could utilize my current equipment, not buy anything else, since it’s already functional,” he said. “I know the drive-thru is a major cost, I remember when I was at Third National Bank 40 years ago, they were expensive. I just didn’t want to have to replace anything that works for what we need. It’ll work this way for years to come the way it’s set up.”
Commissioner Stewart said looking into the cost would be important because if it is cheaper to purchase a new system than to totally change the layout of the space, then it might make sense to go in that direction.
“If it’s less to buy a new system than to do the renovations, it’s pretty easy math,” Stewart added. “The vast majority of this is an easily doable and we’re on board with it. Some of it we just need to understand more.”
When it comes to the drive-thru, Elick said having a drive though immediately is not of the top importance, but it would be helpful. Dengler said the commissioners could look into CARES Act funding to pay for it since it would help lessen foot traffic.
When it comes to Elick’s concerns about security, under the renovation ideas, additional cameras would be added along with securing the office behind the counter to add an additional layer of security.
“Unlike now, we’ll have a fully-enclosed space,” Stewart explained. “Adding the locks and the camera will make it a more secure space.”
Also during Tuesday’s’ meeting, the commissioners met with the Pickaway County Airport Authority Board to discuss an application for a grant to help pave and repair the pavement of the facility. The commissioners unanimously voted to allow either Dengler or Commissioner Harold “Champ” Henson sign the grant application.