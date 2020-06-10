CIRCLEVILLE — Staff for the Pickaway County Auditor left their office Friday evening getting ready for a weekend of sunshine and warmth. When office workers returned for another week of work, they discovered things were much different than when they left.
Pickaway County Auditor Melissa Betz came into the office, located at 207 South Court Street, on Monday, and some staff were surprised to see water on the ground, soaking papers and destroyed office equipment.
According to Betz, a pipe had burst over the weekend causing damage to office equipment such as a printer. She added that most of the damage occurred upstairs toward the magistrate's office, which sits directly above Betz and her staff's area.
“It was quite a mess with water,” Betz told The Circleville Herald. “The floor was just completely saturated.”
Betz stated that one payroll officer was forced to relocate her office after damage had been sustained to her desk. While the payroll officer’s computer was fine, papers and other items on her desk needed to be dried.
“There is a printer that sits there by her desk… we think it has to be scrapped,” Betz explained.
While the damage was mostly contained, Betz stated that a lot of payroll information was affected. It's not a total loss, according to the county auditor, as her staff is already attempting to save all the information they can.
“I am not going to say anything was totally destroyed… it's going to take some time to dry out,” Betz commented.
She added that some of the payroll information can be rerun and done over, but more assessment must be done after the office is completely dry.
To add to the troublesome situation, Betz explained that her office does not have access to air as of this week due to crews establishing a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) machine. As some can imagine, wet carpet with a lack of air flow can resemble the smell of a wet dog in the summer heat.
While the smell and air flow is just one issue, all windows also had to be closed in order for a dehumidifier to completely dry out the office area.
“They had to close the doors and the windows in order to run the dehumidifier,” Betz commented. “The smell is just very bad.”
Two staff members have to work from home this week as a result of the water damage sustained in the public office. Stemming from their experience working during the COVID-19 pandemic, staff are equipped and able to work from home if need be.
According to Betz, her office is scheduled to remain open, even with some staff not being present. She did clarify that the treasurer’s office is not in operation and it closed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The circumstance is still unknown at this time, according to Betz. As the water seeped its way into her office located below the magistrate, water continued to creep its way into the lawyer office below Betz’s.
“It went on to the magistrate's office below us,” Betz recounted. “Not big damage there or anything.”