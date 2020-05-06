CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County is making final preparations to reopen to the public in the coming days by creating new cleaning carts and ordering parts they need for offices with a public counter.
Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, said it would be about three weeks before the barriers would be completed.
“Healthcare Logistics said the brackets are going to be 10 to 12 days before we have those and then it will be another 10 to 12 days for the glass shields to be installed into those brackets,” Stewart stated. “That’s consistent to what we expected.”
In addition to the glass shields, Stewart said offices will be given resupply carts with cleaning supplies so they can regularly wipe down surfaces and help contain the spread of any germs.
Stewart mentioned that the county has settled into the new rhythm and while the county would leave open the 1:30 time slot for meetings, he said the commissioners felt there wasn’t a whole lot left to update the offices on and would only schedule the calls as needed.
“We will share information as it comes in, but it’s our plan to not have this call scheduled every week,” Stewart added. “As we get back to a more typical rhythm here, if we don’t have enough updates, warrant getting everyone on a call, we won’t continue to do so. Please continue to give feedback, ask questions and as things change or if they change, we will give notice and schedule another call like this as needed.”
Stewart also told of the county tracking their expenses and making sure their office has received them.
“We were given guidance yesterday that the Ohio legislature is going to pass a bill to distribute CARES act money to address COVID-19 related expenses,” he remarked. “We’ve shared that it’s important to track expenditures. For certain townships, that’s extra EMS runs, large supply bills at the county level or overtime directly related to COVID-19. The money we receive will be able to go to reimbursement for that.”
Stewart said the County Commissioners Association of Ohio is working to see what kind of help might be available with projected loss of revenues in the third and fourth quarter of 2020.
“Right now, we don’t have a great amount of COVID expenses,” he added. “The bigger question is going to be what degree of revenue shortfall we see in the third and forth quarter.”
Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Jan Michael Long said his office has received guidance on how to conduct trials and that he will be coming up with a plan to start that process.
“(The guidance) applied to mostly jury trials, but we were also told we should look at everything and not just jury trials,” he mentioned. “I’m trying to prepare a plan that will allow us to have some type of in-person hearings in hopefully the fairly near future…The emphasis to us is that we need to be the leadership in our government that the public has confidence that the building is safe and sanitary to enter.”
Stewart also discussed mask guidance and said there is to be a list of county offices that are asking the public to wear a mask inside their building or any other extra steps to take. That will be updated on the county website, along with hours of operation.