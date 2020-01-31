CIRCLEVILLE — Based on an award recently received, Pickaway County government is a pretty healthy place to work.
For the third year in a row, the Healthy Business Council of Ohio granted the county a Gold Healthy Worksite Award that recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate “a commitment to employee health through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs.”
According to the Healthy Business Council of Ohio, the awards acknowledge efforts made to improve overall employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.
The county, with fewer than 300 employees, was among 18 similarly sized businesses to receive the gold. Among those other entities include the City of Mason, Ohio, the City of Medina, the Greater Columbus Convention Center and the American Heart Association.
As the committee gathered this week to celebrate the award, Brian Stewart, Pickaway County Commissioner, shared his gratitude for those involved in making it happen. The commissioners fund the committee each year but the program is run by the committee made up of employees from several different county departments.
“It’s not the commissioners’ work, it’s your work that helps keep us all healthier,” Stewart said. “We appreciate you for what you do and keep it up.
I hear there is a platinum award next year so we might have to try some new things to go for that.”
Marc Rogols, deputy administrator for Pickaway County, said it’s a lot of paperwork to apply for the award and that they’ll shoot for the platinum award next year.
“We have continued stuff that we do, like to support heart health and National Red Day in February,” Rogols said. “Most of the things that we do are contest driven. In the spring we have walking programs and we’re going to try to work with the dog shelter to have employees take the dogs for walks.”
Rogols remarked that the county would try to achieve platinum status next year.
“We’re all the time doing things,” he stated. “We do stuff all year around to promote health in the workplaces.”
According to Rogols, it’s not just the commissioner’s office that is involved but they have received buy-in from all the county offices. Receiving the award helps with county healthcare costs, which have continued to rise in recent years.
“This runs in conjunction with incentives for insurance deductibles,” Rogols noted.
The submission date for the 2020 award is from Aug. 14 through Oct. 31, 2020 and the Health Action Council encourages all businesses or non-profit of any size to apply. Those that apply will be grouped into one of three categories including large businesses with more than 1,000 employees, medium businesses with between 301 and 1,000 employees and small businesses with fewer than 300 employees.