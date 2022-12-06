CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Commissioners hosted their annual budget meeting with the office department heads, outlining the 2022 end of year budget and a look ahead at the 2023 County budget.
Among the topics covered included the capital projects report, outlining how the county has spent some of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, and the departmental review comparing 2022’s budget with 2023.
When it comes to projections, the commissioners are expecting to have a nearly $10.6 million carryover, roughly only $100,000 less than from 2021 into 2022. The plan is to release the full budget at the beginning of the year, moving away from quarterly dispersals.
“We appreciate all the department heads and the other elected officials for being frugal and watchful of the taxpayers money,” Commissioner Gary Scherer said. “Yes we have a large carryover which is a good thing.”
Commissioner Harold Henson said when you think about that money, it’s less than six months of expenses of the approximate $24.5 million 2022 budget.
“You have to have it with more responsibilities and with a larger budget you have to have more in reserve and we’re careful in that respect,” he said. “2022 was another positive year and we’re all in the same opinion that we don’t know how to take 2023. We’re going to wait and look but whatever happens we’ll be prepared.”
Commissioner Jay Wippel echoed what Henson said saying they budget conservatively.
“We ended the same this year as we did as last year and we always approve a budget that’s less expenditures than revenue and that’s good practice,” he said. “All those things have helped us maintain where we are at and we’re fortunate that sales tax and our revenue streams have been steady.
The uncertainty of 2023 for everyone, especially in county government, if people stop buying it slows down our revenue and we look at the reserve. We’re looking forward to working through those issues. The biggest thing is we don’t approve a budget defect and start the year in the hole.”
Pickaway County has received approximately $11.3 million in ARPA funding and so far have used approximately $2 million of that funding on upgrades to things like fiber installation in county offices and other technology upgrades, upgrades to the tornado sirens and software, fairgrounds improvements, Sheriff’s Office vehicles, personal protection equipment for the county offices, and broadband consulting, among others.
“Many requests have been made for this funding and the Commissioners are evaluating all requests and gathering the necessary information to make informed decisions on future projects,” April Dengler, county administrator, said during that portion of the meeting. “[The Federal Government] did open it up a little bit more so we can spend it on governmental services, the things we need to spend it on.”
Scherer said the commissioners have to have the rest of the money allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026 but a later exemption was added of $10 million that can be used for general government expenses.
“We don’t have to be in a hurry and spend it frivolously on every project that comes along,” he said.
A major topic of discussion was the 2023 health plan. The county joined a new group this year moving away from the Franklin County Consortium and joined CEBCO which partners them with about half of Ohio’s counties.
Deputy Administrator Marc Rogols explained that by joining CEBCO, the commissioners join the board and get more local control and the increase of 8 percent on rates announced by Franklin County doesn’t apply to the county’s employees following the switch.
“This is one of the most complex, hardest issues the commissioners in my tenure have deal with,” he said. “Health insurance is amazing. You can go across the United States and find thousands of different policies with different deductibles and benefits. Some are better than others. We had great benefits with Franklin County…but in the long run this is going to be a great program.”
When it came to capital projects, the county spent approximately $1.1 million of the $1.7 million budgeted, however, some projects were continued into 2023 due to supply chain issues. The county provides 4 percent of the sales and casino tax receipts to the capital fund each year since 2013. That trend will continue into the 2023 budget.
Looking ahead to the 2013 budget some of the considerations included increased health costs, debt service payments for the Job and Family Services building and fairgrounds, and maintaining the carryover balance.
The Commissioners plan to approve the full 2023 budget at their next meeting on Dec. 13.