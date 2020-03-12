CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County’s School Districts have issued information to parents about COVID-19, more commonly known as the Coronavirus.
In similar letters to parents, Logan Elm, Westfall, Teays Valley and Circleville School districts state they are actively monitoring information about the illness, that district administrators have reviewed safety plans and they’ve met with health care processionals on the subject.
“With three confirmed cases in the state, all in Cuyahoga County (Cleveland area), the district will continue to work with the local health department, EMA, county leaders and county superintendent to determine the best course of action to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” Tim Williams, Logan Elm’s Superintendent, wrote to parents of the district.
In his letter to parents, Westfall Superintendent Jeff Sheets acknowledged the possibility of closing the district at the suggestion of healthcare professionals and that they are taking the matter seriously.
“We are aware of the possibility that local and state agencies could direct us to close our schools for a period of time,” he wrote. “Therefore we are working on a plan that would enable our staff to continue educating our students remotely in the event of an extended closure.”
Robin Halley, Superintendent at Teays Valley School District said they are taking measures to curb sickness in the schools.
“The district will continue to disinfect classrooms and busses,” Halley said. “We will also emphasize to students and staff the importance of proper infectious disease precautions. At the present there are no plans to change scheduled events but we must emphasize that this is a constantly changing situation.”
In addition the letters offer tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent infectious diseases including colds and flu:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available; avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes; cover coughs/sneezes with your arm or a tissue; avoid exposure to others who are sick; stay home if you are ill (except to visit a health care professional) and avoid close contact with others; get adequate sleep; and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
In his letter to parents, Circleville Superintendent Jonathan Davis urged parents to be aware of district information on the topic and pointed to where news would be available from the district.
“As always, the safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. We encourage you to stay connected with us on CirclevilleCitySchools.org, district social media feeds, and the official Circleville City Schools app for up-to-the-minute updates and information as we continue to monitor the evolving situation,” Davis said.