PICKAWAY COUNTY— All four of the public school districts in Pickaway County have outlined their plan for reopening this fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Circleville, Logan Elm, Teays Valley and Westfall are planning for a five day a week start plan with alternative plans for reduced attendance and virtual instruction.
Under this plan if Pickaway County remains at a level three or goes to a level four alert level for the virus, the schools will enter into another plan in which about half of the students are present under level three and all online learning should the status go to level four.
Masks will be required for students in grades three through 12 when students are in the hallways, one-on-one instruction and in other situations in which social distancing cannot be followed.
The districts will work with the Pickaway County Public Health Department in reacting to any positive cases of COVID-19 in the buildings, should they arise, but they won’t be able to disclose any information regarding the affected person or people due to legal restrictions but that information would come from PCPH.
Furthermore, parents are encouraged to do daily temperature assessments at home before students go to the school buildings and if there is an access issue alternative methods may be available to the districts.
Robin Halley, Teays Valley Superintendent, said countless hours have been poured into developing the plans and documents for the schools across the county.
“The Task Force began meeting in May and has continued to work throughout the summer to create a plan that will address all levels of reaction to COVID-19,” Halley said in an open letter to the community. “We have a face-to-face plan, a hybrid plan and an entirely remote plan.
These plans will be enacted based on the levels that are determined by the Ohio Department of Health.
“Masks will be required of all students and staff when social distancing cannot be safely accomplished. We are working to adjust classrooms and find creative ways to use spaces in our buildings to allow students and staff to meet social distancing expectations as often as possible.”
In a letter to parents announcing the school year, Jeff Sheets, Westfall Local School Superintendent, said the district has decided not to go into several what-ifs and that the district will update parents and students on social media pages and the district website.
“You have questions. You have concerns. We all do as well,” Sheets said. “You will soon have the opportunity to express your concerns and ask questions as we send out a questionnaire to each family. I can assure you that it is our desire to provide the best for our students and to provide the safest environment that we can during this challenging time. You will be hearing from me again soon with further information.”
Tim Williams, Logan Elm Superintendent, said they’re still developing safety procedures for the return to in-school instruction at Logan Elm.
“The district’s ultimate goal is for students to return to the classroom this fall,” he said. “We are working on safety measures to help ensure the safety of our students and staff. We understand the importance of our students returning to the classroom.”
Circleville unveiled its 11-page “Relaunch and Safe Start Guide” Wednesday night during its meeting of the board of education and outlined many of the changes and ways the district will keep students safe. Among the changes, new school start times for all three of the buildings. Both the high school and middle school will operate from 7:15 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. with kindergarten through second grade going 8:20 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. and third through fifth grade at school from 9:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
“After months of planning, this guide officially marks our intent to get back to what we do and are passionate about, educating kids,” said Jonathan Davis. “We firmly believe the best place for students from an academic, social, and emotional learning perspective is in school; however, we understand that learning needs to be flexible in the midst of this pandemic in a manner which keeps kids safe, learning alive, and takes into account members of the Tiger family with underlying health conditions that make them particularly susceptible to this virus.
“For families not quite ready to send their students back to school, our new Tiger Remote Learning option, facilitated by our staff, is that new flexible learning pathway to connect students and education virtually in the home.”
When it comes to lunches, Circleville students will eat their meals in the classroom at the elementary school and middle and high school students will have a grab-n-go meal procedure where they will also eat in classrooms. Single use utensils, drink containers and trays as well as individual condiments will be provided.
For more district information and to read the full letters to families, documents and guidelines, visit the individual school district websites at Circlevillecityschools.org, LoganElm.org, TVSD.us, and westfall.k12.oh.us.