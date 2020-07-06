CIRCLEVILLE — Despite the COVID-19 shutdown and related expenses, Pickaway County is still in good shape financially to a holding steady sales tax that is up from last year.
According to Pickaway County Auditor Melissa Betz, income from the beginning of the year in 2019 through the end of June was about $4.44 million and in 2020 through the end of June, it was $4.52 million. The sales tax in March was up about four percent from 2019 to 2020 and down about 10.6 percent in April from 2019 to 2020.
Currently, the revenue from sales tax was budgeted at $8.4 million and that has not been altered or revised.
The county began the year with about $8.8 million in carry-over funds from previous years, something the commissioners say has helped during this time.
Commissioner Brian Stewart said people are still spending money but the COVID-19 shutdown and downturn in the economy is a reason why they’ve prepared.
“This situation shows why you save money,” Stewart stated. “You build up a rainy day fund over the last eight years and along the way, we’ve had folks that have been critical of that. They say why aren’t you spending some of that money on this or that. Why are you saving money and it doesn’t take very long for that rainy day fund to go away when there’s not just a rain but a flood.
Stewart said Pickaway County is fortunate that the sales tax was down half as much as in other counties around Pickaway.
“Thankfully, Pickaway County doesn’t look like we’ll have a flood,” he added. “Some counties are down 20 to 25 percent. Those are shortfalls no amount of carryover is going to help. We’ve been positioned, because of the carry over, that not one county employee has been laid off. We’ve not done furloughs and folks can’t say that everywhere. It’s good vindication that planning for the downturn, something commissioner Henson has talked about for a couple of years is inevitable, is a good thing.”
The commissioners did make one change to the budget, cutting the capital budget, something Stewart said Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff has been on board to help them with.
“We took the capital budget and cut $1 million from it,” he told The Circleville Herald. “The sheriff’s office is the biggest part of our budget, that’s where you have to look. To the Sheriff’s credit, there was never a hesitation and we made a couple adjustments to make sure we weren’t in the hole and he was on board. That made it much easier than it could have been otherwise.
Stewart recognized that things aren’t magically going to turn themselves around in may.
“It’s not all sunshine, we’ll either be flat or a bit in the hole for May,” he mentioned.
Jay Wippel, commissioner, said $8.8 million sounds like a lot of money but when it comes to the county budget, it’s not.
“It cost us about $55,000 a day for our expenses so $8.8 million is only about 160 days cash,” he remarked. “In reality, it’s a good number to have.”
The $8.8 million is roughly 44 percent of the entire yearly budget for the county. In some counties, the carryover is less than 10 percent.
“We’ve come through a little bit better than I thought we would,” Wippel said.
Harold “Champ” Henson, commissioner, said he thinks things might take an upturn once people start getting out and buying cars again, something they’re less likely to do while in quarantine.
“Cars are not something that you’re going to buy online,” he stated. “When that part of it comes back, I think our sales tax will be more back to normal. It’s a wait and see.”
Henson said he received great advice when he first started in business years ago.
“An old farmer told me that it’s not the bad years that break you, it’s what you do in the good years,” he said. “You might make bad decisions when you’re flushed with money that come back to haunt you when things go the other way. It’s very important to do the right thing when you have the money. I’ve never forgotten that.”