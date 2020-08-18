CIRCLEVILLE — County discussions on how to best move forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are continuing as the Pickaway County EMA and Pickaway County Commissioners discussed the status of the county and what they’re working on.
Speaking for his fellow commissioners, Brian Stewart said they’ve been discussing some office moves to move the courthouse in a direction away from holding non-court related offices such as the treasurer’s office, auditor’s office and recorder’s office.
“We’re looking at some office moves to account for the fact we have a lot of foot traffic at the courthouse that’s not really related to court business,” Stewart explained. “We have offices that can provide services online and we’re looking at ways we can make that easier.”
Stewart said most of the office barriers have been installed with only a few left to go.
“We’re spending time now looking at how we continue to update they way we provide services and to look at ways we can reduce foot traffic if we can,” he added. “Joyce Giffard [Pickaway County Record] put together a plan that we were able to approve this morning to help reduce folks visiting her office. Our door is open, so to speak, if you have any changes along those lines so to speak.”
Darrin Flick addressed how the county has worked with the local school districts to prep for school to returning this month. Teays Valley has already returned with Westfall on Thursday and Circleville and Logan Elm next week.
“As everyone’s pretty much aware, we’re continuing to monitor things across the state primarily making sure the schools have what they need to bring students back,” Flick mentioned. “We had a tabletop exercise to walk through what a back to school would look like and a number of different scenarios. A lot of questions were answered and procedures were refined that will help get our kids back safely and effectively when they return.”
Flick said more than two million masks have been sent to schools across the state already with additional masks coming in the next few weeks. He briefly discussed the statistics and numbers of cases around the state.
“As we’re seeing now, numbers are going down and we’re below a one on the scale,” he said. “We’re at 3.5 percent positivity rate for testing and statewide we seem to be trending down.”