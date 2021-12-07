CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County has set new financial records with the largest-ever carryover, most income tax receipts and building inspection fees in 2021.
The news was part of the Pickaway County Commissioner’s annual budget meeting in which they review the previous year’s budget and expenditures and look ahead to the next year. The commissioners plan to approve the 2022 budget on Dec. 14.
The commissioners are estimating total revenue in the general fund of about $21.4 million in 2021, up from roughly $16.1 million in 2020 — a difference of nearly $4.5 million. Of that $21.4 million, $12 million is in sales tax and $1.5 million is from building inspection fees.
The county spent about $22.2 million in 2021 and had roughly a $10.6 million going into the year, which will leave a total carryover going into 2022 of about $13 million.
Gary Scherer, county commissioner, called 2021 “a good year” financially.
“We’ve had increased revenues and expenses, but revenues exceeded expenses,” he said. “Sales tax has definitely tracked higher in 2021. There was a $2.6-million increase over 2020. We don’t get any information from the Ohio Department of Tax [on] what’s driving this, but we do see that we are getting more auto sales tax and retail sales tax.”
Scherer said the non-auto sales tax was likely due to a ruling in the U.S. Supreme Court to make vendors from outside Ohio capture sales tax on sales being made inside the state.
“Amazon has to collect on everything now, so does eBay and all the others,” he said. “Now that people are buying more online, we’re getting an increase there. Whether we can count on that ratcheting each year, we don’t know, but we don’t want to count on it; we want to be conservative about it, but it’s a significant increase.”
Scherer said the land conveyance fees and building inspection fees are up, due to property transfers, and that’s something else that can’t be counted on to increase each year.
Looking ahead to 2022, some of the considerations include increases in health insurance, debt service payments for the job and family services building and the fairgrounds renovation, capital projects, and attention to the reserve balances to account for planned and unplanned expenses in 2022. The commissioners announced they’d be releasing full budgets in 2022 instead of doing so quarterly, as they’ve done in recent years.
“The commissioners feel comfortable for 2022 to release the full budget to you at the beginning of the year,” Scherer said, which was met with cheers and applause. “Overall the general fund expense requests are about $23.9 million for 2022.”
Scherer also announced that the county has no general obligation debt and is one of nine counties in Ohio who do not.
County Administrator April Dengler gave an update on the county’s American Rescue Plan funds. So far, Pickaway County has spent about $743,000 of the about $5.7 million they have received. In total, the county will receive $11.3 million in funding. The funds have very specific and limited allowable uses.
“We’re still working out which projects we have presented to us that might [qualify for funding,]” Dengler said. “We have an ongoing list of requests that have been made from county offices and nonprofits. We’re trying to do our due diligence to spend the money correctly. We’ll reevaluate the requests in January. We have a lot of projects we know we need to do and we’re hoping [Congress] will lift some of the restrictions on this money.”
Among the expenditures of the American Rescue Plan funds that have already been approved are a technology upgrade at the sheriff’s office, access to fiber internet at several of the county’s buildings, upgrades to the tornado siren and personal protection equipment.
The commissioners also shared an update on the 2021 Capital Projects Fund and that they’ve spent more than $2.5 million in 2021, which was paid for by four percent of the sales and casino tax receipts transferred into the fund. They also used $1 million of CARES Act money for projects approved for but not completed in 2020.
Following the commissioner’s presentation, each of the county office holders spoke about their individual budgets for 2022. Most of the additional requests were to cover increased insurance and salary costs.
Dengler spoke about increased health insurance costs for the county, stating that the commissioners have hired a consulting firm to evaluate their costs.
“It’s in the hopes to get back on track and have it not cost so much for health insurance,” she said.
“We’re weighing our costs to see if it would benefit us to come out of the [Franklin County Consortium] or not. The consultant will come in January to give us the pros and cons of a change because for now, we cannot just keep things going the way they are. We’re paying an awful lot for our health insurance and I think we can do better.”