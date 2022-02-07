CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County veterans now have the opportunity for some free ham this spring, courtesy of a partnership between the Pickaway County Veterans Service Office and JustSave Foods.
Todd Huffman, assistant director for the Pickaway County Veterans Service Office, said registration will start next Monday and run through Feb. 25 at noon. Honorably discharged veterans will receive a voucher for up to $30 in free ham to be picked up on April 8 or April 9.
“This veterans appreciation event was approved by our board to honor the veterans of Pickaway County who have served their country and have an Honorable Discharge,” he said.
“Veterans will get a coupon for a free ham up to $30 value; veterans will be responsible for anything above.”
Huffman said this is the second time they’ve given out hams and previously, they’ve done turkey giveaways during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The program is to work in much of the same way. Last year, 323 vouchers were given out.
“We have been fortunate to have a partnership with the folks at JustSave to allow us to show our appreciation for the last two years,” Huffman said.
“Outreach events like this allow our office to reach out to veterans we may not usually have contact with and pass along the benefit information that our office can assist them with to get benefits they may need.”
JustSave is located on U.S. Route 23 South of Circleville, between Circle Lane to the north and Tarlton Road to the south.
Huffman said if a Pickaway County veteran hasn’t been to see them, they can bring their DD-214 and a picture ID to get signed up for the program.
If their current address is not on their ID, Huffman said veterans should provide proof of residency, like a current utility bill.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Pickaway County Veterans Service Center at 141 West Main Street.
Huffman said any veteran with questions can call the office at 740-474-3650.