CIRCLEVILLE — Being creative is key to function with rules and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Pickaway County Juvenile Court has done just that.
The court, partnering with Circleville City Schools, used a large auditorium for a recently-contested court case. Judge Jan Michael Long said the current courtroom is too small to meet social distancing guidelines and accommodating the amount of people needed in the room.
“When we were confronted with the necessity of having a contested custody case involving parties, counsel, witnesses and court personnel that exceeded 15, we knew that we had a problem,” Judge Long explained. “After contacting the county commissioners’ office, we were advised that there were no sufficient county facilities that could be provided to the court for use."
It was then that Long thought outside the box and reached out to Circleville City Schools.
“At that time, I contacted Circleville City Schools Superintendent Jonathon Davis to see if the school might be able to assist,” Long told The Circleville Herald. “Mr. Davis and the Board of Education promptly responded and provided the court with the safe-distancing opportunity.”
Evan Debo, communications director for Circleville City Schools, said the district was happy to help the court.
“In the face of this pandemic, community organizations and government entities must continue the necessary work of the public and be flexible in doing so," Debo added. "Taxpayers, some seven plus years ago, commissioned us with 21st century facilities to be an extension of our community, so being able to have appropriate accommodations for the Pickaway County Juvenile Court to hold session was an opportunity to step up and be that community gathering place once again. Especially during this pandemic, where maximizing space, assuring physical distancing and following safety precautions is imperative to the health of the community.”
In addition to the new location for the case, the court provided additional safety and security measures, including taking the temperature of everyone that entered the room each day, providing face shields and spreading out all the tables. Some remote testimony and long-distance expert witnesses were used through the schools’ technology system.
“We are very grateful for the offer of assistance extended by Circleville City Schools Superintendent Davis and his entire staff,” Long mentioned. “Our community should be very proud of our school and its willingness to help other government functions when called upon.”
Long said the court is going to continue to use safe practices and access to the courts so that cases won’t be on hold indefinitely.
“We will keep our courtroom sanitized, assure safe distancing for in-person hearings and conduct many hearings by videoconference access when appropriate,” Long concluded.