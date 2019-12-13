CIRCLEVILLE — The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m., in the Pickaway County Common Pleas Courtroom, Pickaway County Courthouse, to consider appeals from Pickaway and Hocking County.
Cases will be argued before presiding Judge Smith and Judges Abele, Hess, as well as Judge Mike Powell of the Twelfth Appellate District, sitting by assignment.
The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith of Ironton; administrative Judge Michael Hess of Circleville; Judge Peter B. Abele of Athens; and Judge Matthew W. McFarland of Portsmouth.
The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in Common Pleas, Probate, Juvenile, Municipal or County Courts and may be either civil or criminal cases.
The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following counties in Southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.