CIRCLEVILLE — North Court Street in Circleville is going to close in the area of U.S. 23 at the railroad overpass on Nov. 8 for nearly a year.
The closure is due to a replacement of the bridge that lifts the railroad over North Court Street. The road is expected to reopen on Oct. 8, 2022.
Northbound traffic on Court Street is encouraged to use Walnut Creek Pike, turn left on state Route 752 and then right on to U.S. 23 North. Southbound traffic is encouraged to use U.S. Route 23 South and enter Circleville at Main Street.
Chief Deputy County Engineer Anthony Neff said the project is 100 percent a Norfolk Southern Project and no county funds are being added to the project.
“We have asked Norfolk Southern to focus their work schedule so the roadway closure is minimized,” he said.
In addition to the overpass, as part of the project, Norfolk Southern will open up the buried culvert that drains the underpass to help with the known flooding issue in the area.
“Norfolk Southern has committed to opening up the outlet of the buried culvert that drains this underpass and is on Norfolk Southern’s property,” Neff said.
“This should help with Norfolk Southern’s underpass, which is the southern underpass. The north underpass is CSX’s underpass, where there is currently no known work scheduled."
More information is available at the Pickaway County Engineer’s website at https://www.pickaway.org/offices/engineer/index.html.