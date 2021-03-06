Information as of March 4 at 3 p.m.

Total community cases:  4,823; Number of active cases: 287

Total increase in community cases since last update (Feb. 18): +186

Current number hospitalized: 4

Community deaths: 43 (no new deaths)

