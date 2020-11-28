(Information as of Nov. 25 at 3 p.m.)
Total community cases: 1557 1,318
Number of active cases: 250
Total increase in community cases since last week (Nov. 19): +239
Current number hospitalized: 24
Community deaths: 18 (four new deaths)
