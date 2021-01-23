Information as of Jan. 22 at 4:15 p.m.
Total community cases: 4,030; Number of active cases: 800
Total increase in community cases since last update (Jan. 13): +314
Current number hospitalized: 6
Community deaths: 40 (no increase/decrease)
