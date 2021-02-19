Information as of Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

Total community cases: 4,601; Number of active cases: 763

Total increase in community cases since last update (Jan. 30): +304 

Current number hospitalized: 7

Community deaths: 43 (no new deaths)

