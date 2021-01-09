Information as of Jan. 7 at 3 p.m.
Total community cases: {span}3,458.{/span} Number of active cases: 875
Total increase in community cases since last update (Dec. 30): +461
Current number hospitalized: 15
Community deaths: 32 (no new deaths)
