Total community cases: 538

Increase since last week (Oct. 1): +42

Current number hospitalized: 8

Community deaths: 8 (+1 since last week, Oct. 1)

Pickaway County COVID-19 cases (As of Oct. 8):

Total community cases: 538

Increase since last week (Oct.1): +42

Current number hospitalized: 8

Community deaths: 8 (+1 since last week, Oct.1)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments