CPD always working to improve school safety

CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department wants the public to know they’ve made school safety a top priority.
Sergeant and Acting CPD Deputy Chief Dave McIntyre told the Herald the department has received a lot of messages asking about school safety in the lead up to school returning to session this week.
While they keep the various school safety plans confidential for safety reasons, McIntyre said they want people to feel safe and comfortable sending their kids to class.
“Here locally, school and community safety is and has been the highest priority for the Circleville Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies,” McIntyre said. “For the past several years, local cooperation with school administration has allowed us to take advantage of summer break, holidays, and spring break when the schools are empty to train our officers in prevention, response, and mitigation of violent situations."
CPD personnel have been trained by the Ohio Peace Officer Academy as well as the FBI’s comprehensive threat response training ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training). Additionally, many of CPD officers are active threat instructors, teaching numerous classes a year.
McIntyre said he felt the things they’ve implemented have made things better.
“We continue to look for ways to improve school safety and avoid becoming complacent,” he said. “For safety and security reasons, we cannot release specific information detailing school safety plans or law enforcement response operations. We want students, parents, and staff to know we feel our schools are as safe as possible. Law enforcement and school administration are constantly reevaluating district-wide security and safety measures.”
McIntyre also said it wasn’t just up to the police department and was encouraged that they had received several calls for suspicious persons during the first day of bussing.
“School safety is an all-encompassing task,” he said. “Students, parents, and community members all play a vital role alongside law enforcement and school staff; Pay attention, be alert, and report suspicious activity immediately. I’m glad to know that people are watching the bus stops and reporting anything they see that’s suspicious.”