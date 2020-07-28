CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has arrested a Circleville man on charges of pandering sexually-oriented materials involving a minor with further charges to come.
Stephen C. Tobin, 65, of Circleville, was arrested Monday on the fourth-degree charge with additional charges expected once a thorough investigation is completed, police officials told The Circleville Herald.
“There could be more charges but that’s pending a forensic evaluation and that’s still under investigation,” police said in information released to The Herald. “We could have results in the next two to three weeks, sometimes they happen in a day and sometimes they happen in a couple of months; it just depends on the volume of data they have to go through.”
Tobin, who was at 446 E. Franklin St., was arrested following “several tips” from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The department has been working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol based on tips out of Cuyahoga County.
Sgt. Phil Roar, a member of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, said the arrest was a team effort and that there’s no reason to believe there are local children involved in the material.
“The State Highway Patrol is giving us a hand and we’re giving them a hand, this is a multi-agency type thing,” Roar said.