CIRCLEVILLE — A Columbus man was arrested on multiple felony charges following a suspicious vehicle traffic stop that injured two officers.
According to CPD, Thursday morning, while looking for a missing child, detectives were on South Court Street in the area of Sheetz when they noticed a suspicious vehicle. The detectives then requested marked police units to make contact with the driver.
Officer Alex Estrada and Sergeant David McIntyre then arrived on the scene and attempted to make contact with the driver who refused to identify himself or give any reason for why he was waiting in the Sheetz parking lot.
Officers, during their approach, noticed drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside the vehicle and asked the driver to step out of the car, at which time, the driver rolled up the window and accelerated away from the two officers.
The vehicle left the Sheetz lot southbound and then turned onto South Court Street where the vehicle slowed down. At that time, officers thought the driver would flee the vehicle on foot.
Officers decide to place a vehicle in front of the suspect due to previous actions and children on a nearby sidewalk to prevent the driver from hitting any of the children.
Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and rammed the police car on the front passenger side before pulling away. Once again, the driver slowed down and officers saw him reaching down into the driver side floor for something.
The driver stopped the vehicle and officers once again approached and the initial cruiser, that had already been hit, pulled in front of the vehicle again and was once again struck by the driver who accelerated into it again.
Officers then broke a window of the car and forced their way into the vehicle to unlock the door and remove the driver.
After doing so, officers located a .22 caliber handgun in the floorboard of the drivers seat near the pedals. They also found what they believed to be powdered narcotics and other paraphernalia they had spotted earlier.
After arresting the driver, CPD identified him as Peter T. Hayes, 34, of Columbus, via court documents that were inside the car. Hayes had multiple warrants for his arrest, including possession of dangerous drugs, failure to appear and fleeing.
Detectives then did a test of the suspected narcotics and found 177.5 grams of N-Dimethyltryptamine, also known as DMT, one gram of methamphetamine and one gram of fentanyl.
DMT is a hallucinogenic drug that comes in the form of a powder. The amount confiscated is 17 times the bulk amount of schedule one narcotics and according to a 2021 study, has more than $53,000 in street value.
Hayes was arrested following the incident and transported to Pickaway County Jail. He was charged with three counts of trafficking in drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a weapon in a motor vehicle, two counts of felonious assault, vandalism and failure to comply.
Officer John Merritt was treated and released on scene for possible fentanyl exposure. Sgt. McIntyre was taken to OhioHealth Berger Hospital for a head injury where he was treated and released.
In addition to CPD, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Circleville Fire Department responded to the scene. South Court Street was briefly closed while the matter was resolved.