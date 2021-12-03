CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has arrested a Circleville man following a traffic stop in Circleville.
According to CPD, around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers saw a “known narcotics trafficker” traveling on Kingston Pike near the intersection of Ohio Street and pulled the vehicle over after several traffic violations. Officers stopped the vehicle and, with assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Rob Morningstar and his K-9 partner Edguy, searched the vehicle. Edguy alerted to narcotics inside the vehicle.
A full search was then conducted, during which officers located 38 grams of narcotics including methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and an unknown purple-grey powder in addition to clear plastic bags, digital scales, magnetic boxes and “narcotic’s paraphernalia.”
Following the search, CPD arrested Clifford W. Browning II, 48, of Circleville, and charged him with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both second-degree felonies.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are also expected.