CIRCLEVILLE — Two people were arrested Monday while law enforcement personnel followed up on an overdose that happened Sunday night in Circleville.
According to the Circleville Police Department, officers, along with members of the Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department, were investigating the overdose that happened Sunday night at at 154 West Water Street in Circleville.
They spoke with Kasey Rice, 35, of Circleville, about potential narcotic activity. While speaking with Rice, she admitted to officers to having narcotics in her bedroom. Two other people were inside the home at the time. Officers would later discover that Rice had a warrant for her arrest.
CPD said officers then obtained a search warrant and excited it, finding alleged methamphetamine, fentanyl, drug scales, and “an overabundance of narcotics paraphernalia.”
Rice was arrested on a child support warrant and another person, Nathan Thatcher, was arrested on a warrant from Madison County.
Rice is currently being held at the Pickaway County Jail on a contempt of court charge from Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.
CPD said additional charges are expected as the investigation is still ongoing.