CIRCLEVILLE — In trying a new method to help those with substance abuse disorders, the Circleville Police Department charged 65 people with various drug charges in an effort to help them get treatment.
On Friday, the department began the operation, named Serg, after recently acquired K-9 officer Serg, capturing the individuals around the city in multiple teams. Those who were arrested were taken not just to jail, but rather were transported to the Circleville Fire Department and screened for COVID-19.
From there, they were transported to the courthouse for arraignment after speaking with an attorney in addition to being able to speak with counselors from Pickaway Area Recovery Services (PARS) and Project F.O.R.T., The Fairfield Overdose Recovery Team.
After the arraignment, those who were taken in were then taken to where they were assigned, based on that arraignment, whether that was to rehab, probation offices or jail.
Sgt. Matthew Hafey of the Circleville Police Department said it was an extensive planning process to set up and bring all the agencies together and streamline the process and make it safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really a group effort between (CPD), Circleville Probation, Circleville Municipal Court and the fire department,” he mentioned. “We set it up so that we could have all the people arrested arraigned on that day. Instead of sitting in the jail all weekend. The goal was to not put people in jail, but to get them the help they need and want.”
Hafey said after talking with a representative from PARS or F.O.R.T and an attorney, the individual could decide what they wanted to do
“If they wanted, they could go immediately to treatment or go to probation, which prevented them from going to jail,” Hafey explained. “It’s not our goal to arrest our way out of this, it’s to get people into recovery.”
Hafey said in his now 17 years on the force that this is the first time he’s seen an operation like the one they did.
“We’ve had big operations before and multiple search warrants before but I’ve never seen it set up with the court and at a third-party location at the firehouse,” he added. “If they were picked up early in the morning, they were out by noon getting the help they needed.”
Since Jan. 1, there have been 38 overdoses and four deaths in Circleville as a result, something Hafey said was a factor, but not the whole factor in doing the operation.
“Unfortunately, with substance abuse, you’re going to have overdoses,” Hafey stated. “I don’t know how many times our officers have administered narcan and brought people back. While looking into it, this spurred something for us to do something to help get people into treatment. We may not know the effects of (this event) for several months, but I think we did a good job and I hope the public is pleased with what we did for the community as a whole. We’re out here to do our best.”
Leah Raymer, clinical director at PARS, said everyone charged deserved the opportunity to turn their lives around.
“We are grateful that law enforcement has embraced the importance of the need for individuals to get treatment in order to obtain and maintain sobriety,” Raymer commented. “PARS is committed to walking along these individuals’ journey of recovery, while teaching recovery skills and assisting in removing the barriers that make recovery difficult. Every individual deserves the opportunity to recover. Recovery is possible, and PARS is passionate about equipping people with tools in order to succeed and improve their lives.”
For a full list of those charged and to read a letter from someone in recovery who was arrested in a similar operation several years ago, visit the Circleville Police Department’s Facebook page.