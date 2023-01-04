Davis headshot

Douglas A. Davis, Circleville Deputy Chief of Police

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Police Deputy Chief Doug Davis returned to full duty Tuesday morning after being “exonerated.”


Recipe of the Day

email scollins@circlevilleherald.com 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments