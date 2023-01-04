CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Police Deputy Chief Doug Davis returned to full duty Tuesday morning after being “exonerated.”
Davis, 42, was placed on administrative leave with pay on April 11, 2022 for an internal affairs investigation following complaints about search warrants that occurred in February 2022 and a traffic stop on July 17, 2021. The complaints involved improper searching and complaints of racial profiling.
Davis is a 9-year member of the department and also previously held the roles of captain, sergeant and detective. Davis was sworn in on March 14 to the position following the retirement of the previous deputy chief, who was also on administrative leave at the time.
An attorney, Christina Corl, of Plunkett Cookey Law Firm in Columbus conducted the investigation.
Doug DeBord, safety director said as a result of the investigation that Davis was “exonerated” of the complaints and any wrongdoing.
“We’re glad to have him back,” DeBord said. “The system worked, it did what it was suppose to do. It took a little bit longer than some people would have liked but that’s just how that it worked out. We’re happy to have him back working for the department and protecting the city.”
Valarie Dilley, human resources director, said one of the reasons for the lengthy investigation was due to an employee being on Family and Medical Leave Act during the investigation.
“There was some personal outside delays that created the day in the investigation,” she said.
The Herald reached out to Davis who declined to comment.