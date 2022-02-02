CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is currently investigating alleged retaliation and assault inside the Circleville Police Department following a complaint by a member of the department to the city’s HR.
Philipp Roar, deputy police chief, is at the center of the investigation and is currently on administrative leave. During the investigation, Tony Chamberlain resigned as safety forces director and code enforcement officer on Jan. 19.
The complaint stems from a member of the police department — who The Herald has chosen not to name or identify by rank due to the limited number of members of the department — making a complaint that they were the target of retaliation for raising concerns within the department.
In an email attached to the employee's complaint report submitted to the human resources director dated Nov. 29, the member of the department who filed the complaint wrote that there was what they believed to be “an attempt at retaliation…that will result in a demotion or possibly my termination.”
The complainant sent an email to the command staff, outlining some issues some of the members of the department had in an attempt to fix them. In return, the member of the department received an email from Roar requesting a list of duties and responsibilities.
That complainant said they felt the email to be discriminatory, however, that email was also sent to other members of the department who worked in a similar capacity and all were given a similar timeline, according to those members’ statements.
Following that email, a member of the human resources staff interviewed the complainant on Dec. 6 and other members of the department throughout the month of December. Those interviews revealed additional alleged retaliation and other issues within the department, specifically from Roar, including inappropriate language and two alleged assaults against a different member of the department from the original complainant.
Among the other alleged issues included Roar telling the member he himself “doesn’t give an f*** about kids” when the complainant was required to leave a family vacation for the Donald Trump visit to Circleville and Roar saying “f*** them; they can leave" in a separate and unrelated example of Roar's verbal language.
Other members of the department could not corroborate any of the statements, but many of them said the word "f***" was used, including one member who said it was used a lot and another who said it was a common word used in the department.
However, members of the department said the comment about kids was at odds with their experiences as they were encouraged to spend time with family.
On the subject of Trump's visit, it was an all-hands-on-deck event and the complainant was called back from vacation to help cover the event and officers not normally on shift also worked the event.
Roar, in his interview, stated he doesn’t like emailing because it can be misconstrued and prefers face-to-face contact because he can show body language and it’s more real. He said he has an open-door policy and if that door is shut, it is unlocked.
In response to the original email that the complainant felt was retaliatory, Roar said Police Chief Shawn Baer was looking at overall needs and issues of the department in an effort to make it better and that suggestions were welcome.
Roar told HR that he didn’t see the complainant’s original email as a complaint and that he expects issues to be brought forth by members of the department.
Roar also told HR he never made the statement about kids, but another statement about the blind leading the blind, he did say in reference to all the new and young people they had on the department.
Through the course of the investigation, the term “horseplay” came up. It was revealed that according to the statements of three different members of the department, Roar pushed at least one city employee, who was using the bathroom at the time, causing them to urinate on themselves.
Two members of the department in separate interviews agreed that there had been “horseplay” since their first day with the department.
Roar admitted to probably pushing the complainant into a urinal but that wasn’t common; he has had it done to himself and it was not something he took offense to, calling it "horseplay."
Roar told HR that he doesn’t think he’s a tyrant, but is direct and doesn’t intend to be offensive. He also agreed that "f***" is a common word and said they shouldn’t use it, but a lot do and it’s something the department should work on.
Roar said he thought morale in the department was good and that people were enjoying the work and hadn’t heard otherwise. He was proud of the department.
One member of the department did say that he’d seen people targeted and that once you go against the system, you are a target. This member also called the horseplay "middle-school actions" and deemed it inappropriate, especially for the workplace.
That same member also stated that Roar talks down subordinates, however, he does not do so in front of the chief. He also told HR that everyone had a problem with Roar, but that all were afraid to speak because they felt nothing would happen.
The member added that he thought Baer wouldn’t put up with it if he knew, but that Baer and Roar are friends and that's why people didn't come forward. He said if Baer knew, he would have told them to stop.
That same member said that the complainant’s original email was “ballsy” and that it made the complainant a target. They also said they absolutely believed that the deputy chief verbally berated people and that he thought he was entitled after his promotion earlier in the year.
The original complainant did say that he has no concerns or complaints in regards to Chief Baer and many members of the department stated to HR in interviews that they believed if he were aware of some of the things that happened, he wouldn’t like it, but they also believed his friendship with Roar might get in the way of any investigation or repercussions.
Several said Baer wanted what was best for the department and for the officers.
In his interview with HR, Chief Baer said he didn’t see the email sent to Roar by the complainant as a complaint, but rather identifying problems and that the response by Roar was in an effort to see what officers do outside of job description or policy.
Baer also said that the email was brave of the complainant to bring forward.
In terms of the horseplay and the comments made, Baer said he hadn’t heard such things as, “f*** them; we’ll still be here,” or any of the other alleged comments, but in the right context, he believed they could have been said.
On the comment of “doesn’t give an f***about kids,” Baer told HR it would be reprimanded at a high level.
He also told HR that he wanted members of the department to come to him and that he had no problem if they went to HR, but the goal was to be better.
Baer told HR he hadn’t received any complaints, especially in reference to Roar being too direct or blunt with officers.
In his interview, Baer told HR that a few weeks prior, he saw Roar push Chamberlain into a urinal, but was not aware of any other instances and that it shouldn’t happen, but the two were friends and no complaints were filed on the matter to him.
Baer defined horseplay as practical jokes and coarse language, saying that the urinal push was stupid and that they’ve worked to stop it. He told HR he learned quickly to not be involved in horseplay.
Baer told HR that he would be concerned if anyone was considered to be bullying and that he was absolutely anti-bullying.
In Chamberlain’s interview with HR, he admitted to seeing and being involved in the horseplay and it was only among himself and senior command staff and said he was pushed during work, but didn’t have a complaint and that it was just messing around.
He did say some of the behaviors discussed were bullying and that it can depend on the audience, as close friends might not be offended.
The Circleville Herald reached out the city administration who declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. The Herald left a message with Chamberlain that was not immediately returned and attempts were made to contact Roar, but a number The Herald had on file was not in service.