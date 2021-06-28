CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has filled out its command staff following a group of promotions and swearing-in ceremonies Monday.
Four members of the department were promoted as part of a restructuring of the department and former senior staff leaving.
Philipp Roar Jr., 53, was promoted to deputy chief of police; Douglas Davis, 41, was promoted to captain; Kenneth Fisher, 37, was promoted to sergeant; and Isaac Oberer, 24, was promoted to sergeant.
The positions of deputy chief and captain were created in August 2020 when Circleville City Council approved a measure to change the structure of the department. By doing so, a more linear chain of command was created in addition to splitting off duties of different sergeants to oversee parts of the department’s operations.
Roar is a nearly 19-year member of the department and previously was a sergeant and detective with the department. Davis is a nine-and-a-half year member of the department and also previously held the roles of sergeant and detective. Fisher, a nine-and-a-half year member of the department, and Oberer, who has been with the department more than a year, were previously patrol officers.
Each of the four men had family members on hand to pin their new badges on them.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said the city is fortunate to have fine officers, not only those promoted Monday, but throughout the department.
“We’re here today because of four remarkable gentlemen, two of them I’ve known a very long time, and they’re great representatives of the police department and the City of Circleville,” he said.
“We certainly appreciate everything they’ve done. I think it’s a tribute to them that you support them as a family in the business they do. We are blessed to have this kind of talent, not only with these officers, but with all of the officers around here.
I congratulate you all and look forward to working with you all for at least the next two years,” McIlroy added.
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer said he was happy with the outcome of the process, which is done by the Ohio Association of Chief’s of Police and not chosen by him or the administration.
“When you do these kinds of tests, they’re standardized across the nation; we don’t really get a say in all who gets ranked, but we believe in the process,” Baer said.
“We believe the process gives us the best candidates and I absolutely agree here. I’m excited about the steps we can take now with such a young department to have the right leaders in place. We’re ready to make a difference and I think we have the perfect team now.”
Tony Chamberlain, safety forces and human resources director for the city, said he couldn’t be more excited to see the day happen.
“We started this process quite a long time ago and I’m glad we’re finally here,” he said. “My congratulations to Doug, Kenny, Isaac and [Roar]. I can’t say enough about how pleased I am you’re in the positions you are. I wish you the best of luck and I know nothing but success will come your way.”