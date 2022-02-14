CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has a pair of officers in the force that look a little unusual.
CPD announced this week that K-9 Sergey aka “Serg” has been welcomed back to the force with his new handler, Officer Ryan Speakman, following some training. In addition, another four-legged officer will be joining the department as K-9 Dexter joins the force with his handler Officer Timothy Sanford.
Serg was born on May 19, 2019, in Hungary. He is a Belgian Malinois Shepherd mix. Serg has been involved in narcotics and currency seizures, as well as locating multiple firearms with his previous handler.
Dexter, also called “Dex”, was born Sept. 13, 2020 in the Czech Republic. He is a German Shepherd and is brand new to law enforcement.
Both Dex and Serg recently came to the area following training at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania over the last several months.
According to CPD, both dogs are state certified dual-purpose K-9s, meaning they are trained in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and article searches.
Both dogs have been working in Circleville for about a week and have already located an illegal handgun, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, which were taken in as evidence by officers.
In a statement posted to social media, CPD thanked some local businesses who stepped up to help support bringing back Serg and the acquisition of Dex. The businesses and organizations included South Central Power, DuPont, Circleville Fraternal Order of Eagles #685, Circleville Rural King, The Savings Bank, Circleville Tractor Supply Co. and a grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
“The Circleville Police Department would like to thank [the businesses listed above] and individuals for their support that made this possible,” the post said.
“The purchase and training of Dexter was 100% funded through grants, local supporters, and donations. Without the support of our community these invaluable, 4-legged crime fighters would not have been possible for our community.”