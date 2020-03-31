CIRCLEVILLE — It was not your typical swearing in ceremony on Monday for the City of Circleville’s newest police officer.
John Merritt, 23, of Grove City, was sworn in at the green space next to the police station by Safety Director Tony Chamberlain on Monday morning.
Merritt said he became interested in being a first responder during eighth grade.
“I thought I wanted to be a firefighter and then, during high school, the guys I hunted with were firefighters and police officers,” he said. “I put the fire suit on and I was like ‘nope’. I don’t like the heat. I went on a ride along and I liked it, so I started to pursue [being a police officer].”
Merritt said he liked taking pride in his work.
“I like a job where I feel like I have a purpose and I’m helping out or I can take pride in,” he said. “I like to get drugs off the streets. That’s what I did most at the police academy.”
Merritt and his fiancee have visited the Pumpkin Show and he said he’s looking forward to the challenge that it brings for first responders.
“I like that kind of stuff,” he said. “I want to get out here, walk around and take on that challenge.”
Merritt graduated from Hamilton Township High School. Merritt said among his hobbies are hunting and fishing. The position at Circleville is his first role as a police officer.
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer mentioned that in the hires they’ve made since the start of the year, they were looking for something particular from their officers.
“We’re looking for that certain officer that wants to do more and be more,” Baer said. “He certainly fits that mold. He’s new to law enforcement, he’s excited to be here and we’re excited to have him here.”